£27 million contract awarded for RAF Marham squadron headquarters work

A contractor has been appointed to build the headquarters of RAF Marham’s new Lightning II fighter jet squadrons.

Wates Construction, whose regional office is is Cambridge, has been awarded a £27 million contract for the work, which is part of the £300 million programme to prepare the base for the arrival of the new planes in mid-2018.

Ian Vickers, managing director of Wates Home Construction Home Counties, said: “We are delighted to be chosen for this exciting project at RAF Marham.

“We look forward to working with client and their team in the delivery of the new squadron headquarters and bringing local opportunities for training and employment.”

Rob Dawson, principal project manager for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), added: “This award is great news.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Wates to ensure the successful delivery of this important Ministry of Defence project.”

Although building work on the range of new facilities needed for the new jets has been underway for several months, construction on this part of the project is not due to start until the new year.

Around 300 jobs will be created throughout the development of dedicated mission planning, administration and maintenance facilities for the new jets, which are set to secure the long-term future of the station for decades to come.

The new squadron will operate under the 617 name made famous by the Dambusters during the Second World War.

The planes are intended to operate from both land and sea.

The first of the new aircraft carriers built to accommodate them is due to come into service in 2019.