£30,000 appeal launched to fix Grimston church organ

A campaign has been launched to raise £30,000 to pay for urgent repairs to a West Norfolk village church’s organ, which dates back to the 18th century.

A fundraising concert will take place at the parish church in Grimston next month to kick off the appeal.

Church organ at Grimston Parish Church, that needs �30k raising for repairs. Original Makers sign on the organ

And officials hope the Wordsworth instrument will continue to provide the soundtrack for services there for generations to come, if they can raise the money needed.

Organist Samuel Bone said: “It’s 250 years old and has not had to have any repairs done since it was built.

“But, in the last few years, it’s been starting to fall apart. We are trying to avoid buying an electric organ because they don’t last as long.

“Our aim is that when the organ is restored back to its former glory we will be able to teach the future generation of young, budding organists to keep the joy of music alive in the village.”

Church organ at Grimston Parish Church, that needs �30k raising for repairs. Woodworm on the organ foot pedals

Wordsworth organs are thought to be particularly rare in Norfolk and it is hoped restoration work could enable it to be played for at least another 100 years. A number of fundraising events are being planned, starting with a concert at the church on Friday, May 6.

The King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir and the King’s Lynn Brass Band will be performing a host of songs and music at the event, which starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the concert are available, priced £10 for adults and £8 concessions and Mr Bone said he was hoping the evening would raise around £3,500 for the cause.

He added: “If we get about 250 people there we can raise two-and-a-half thousand pounds and then more from donations.”

Church organ at Grimston Parish Church, that needs �30k raising for repairs. The original pipes

Anyone interested in supporting the appeal should phone 07837331023 or email terencesamuel@hotmail.co.uk for further details.