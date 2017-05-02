£350k repair project for main road in Upwell and Outwell outlined

Two sections of a West Norfolk road will be shut later this month so resurfacing work costing almost £350,000 can take place.

Three days of repairs are scheduled for the A1101 in Upwell from May 17, covering the stretch of Town Street from Church Bridge to Ransome’s Close.

And three weeks of works are planned to begin on May 22, on Isle Road, Outwell, between the Whetsone Way junction and Basin Road.

Road closures will be place through both periods, with diversions via the A1101 towards Littleport, the A10 to Downham Market and the A1122.

But Norfolk County Council says the Outwell stretch will be open at weekends while the repairs take place.

The authority estimates the work will cost a total of £343,000 and has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.