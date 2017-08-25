40th anniversary celebrated in Harpley

Harpley Pre-school celebrated its 40th anniversary on Saturday, with face painting, bouncy castles and a fire engine visit.
Young and old joined together to commemorate the special occasion, and reminisce about their time spent at the preschool.
Committee member, Ceri Beckett said: “It was a really good day. We had people who used to attend the preschool alongside those who currently attend. There was a wide age range of people at the event.” MLNF17AF08452
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.