£53k Pensthorpe lottery grant delight

Managers of a popular nature reserve are hoping that a Lottery grant will help to bring new visitors, workers and volunteers to the site.

A £53,500 grant for the Pensthorpe nature reserve has been announced by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) today.

And reserve bosses say it will help them complete the final stage of a seven year project to restore a three kilometre stretch of the River Wensum on the estate.

Reserve manager Richard Spowage said: “We’re delighted that the HLF has recognised the importance of what we are doing – and we are thrilled that members of the public will soon be able to see what has been achieved.

“It will be the first time in 10 years that we have been able to open up a new part of the 700-acre Pensthorpe Estate to visitors.

“We are equally excited that it helps opens the door for us to create employment and work experience opportunities.

“We want to take on additional full-time wardens as well as recruit more volunteers.”

The grant will be used to fund the building of a new hide that will be big enough to accommodate a full class of school children.

Mr Spowage said the reserve particularly wanted to recruit volunteers to help design the hide and to train as pond-dipping specialists.

He added: “Volunteers are a vital cog in the Pensthorpe machine and we need to start building up a database of helpers.

“We’d love to hear from anybody who would like to join our team.”

Over the past seven years, more than £700,000 has been spent on restoring the Wensum, which is recognised as one of the country’s most important chalk rivers.

Using 100 acres of land acquired by the estate, the river has been returned to its natural path, with bends previously removed from it for agricultural purposes being restored.

Four new reed beds, covering more than 20 acres, have also been created.

Mr Spowage said: “We want people to experience the real ‘wow’ factor this stretch of the Wensum has to offer.

“The beauty of this development is that we can achieve that without infringing on or damaging the sensitivity of the river environment.

“We are helping the ecology of this very special place to flourish while enabling both children and adults to understand why it is so important. At the same time we want them to have a memorable experience with lots of fun watching wildlife in the river and on its banks.”

The new hide is expected to be completed by the summer, although the pond-dipping facility will not be fully developed until next year.

The reserve is one of five sites across the region which is sharing more than £300,000 of HLF support.

Robin Llewellyn, head of the HLF in the east of England, said: “Whether roosting in a cathedral, buzzing round a pond or growing in a park, our natural world is something to be treasured and enjoyed. It is also something that we all need to play a role in protecting for the future.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we’re pleased to support these projects which will equip people of all ages with the skills – and the inspiration – to appreciate, celebrate and protect our wonderful natural heritage.”