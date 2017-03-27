£550k lottery award for Dersingham village centre plan

Community leaders in Dersingham have been awarded a £550,000 lottery grant to develop a new village centre.

The project is one of dozens which are sharing in the latest round of Big Lottery Fund grant awards across East Anglia.

Officials said: “The group will replace a no longer fit for purpose church hall with a modern, larger, purpose-built facility that directly addresses the identified needs of the community.

“The new centre will create a focus for the village, provide services and help to reduce rural isolation, creating a stronger, healthier community.”

The grant, which is being made through the fund’s Reaching Communities programme, is the largest single one awarded in the latest run.

More than £3.6 million is being shared by over 80 schemes across East Anglia.

The announcement also comes just days after the village secured grants worth nearly £30,000 for two road safety projects in the area.

The grants, which match funding already committed by the parish council, were awarded through Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership programme.

Officials say one for a new crossing will solve a long-standing safety problem in the village.