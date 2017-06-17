£5k boost for bereavement charity from King’s Lynn group

Councillor Carol Bower presented Jane Heatrick of The Compassionate Friends with a cheque for £5,000 on Thursday at Mintlyn Crematorium.

The donation, which was raised through a charitable scheme operated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management, was funded by the collection of recycled metal from medical implants after cremation, with the consent of the family of the deceased.

Twice a year, the institute asks scheme members to nominate local charities, which help to support people to cope with the death of loved ones, to receive a donation.

In the six years that Mintlyn Crematorium has been part of the scheme, over £47,000 has been donated to local charities.

Jane Heatrick, of the King’s Lynn branch of The Compassionate Friends, said: “This huge amount of money will make such a difference to our local group. Until this point in time we had survived on small donations and proceeds from a quiz we had organised.

“This donation will enable us to do so many things such as pay our meeting room rent, and publicise our group to a wider audience.”

The Compassionate Friends, which was founded in 1969, is dedicated to the support and care of other similarly bereaved family members who have suffered the death of a child or children of any age and from any cause.

She added: “Compassionate Friends was such a comfort to our family when we lost our son Joe and daughter-in-law Vera in 2004.

“Nobody understands the grief and pain of losing a child like someone who has had the same devastating loss.

“That is what we offer at TCF: a place to talk about our children, compassion, and kindness.”

Councillor Kathy Mellish, borough council cabinet member for Human Resources, Facilities and Shared Services, said: “I am very proud that the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk continues, through this scheme, to be able to support such deserving causes.

“Organisations like The Compassionate Friends provide support to people at a time when they need it most.

“I am so glad that the borough council can contribute to their wonderful work in this way.”