70th year for Downham Market air force group

The Downham branch of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) celebrated a special anniversary last week.

The group commemorated its 70th year with an anniversary lunch, which more than 30 members and special guests attended at the Castle Hotel on Saturday.

Among the guests were Air Marshal Sir Roger Austin (the south-eastern area president of RAFA), Wing Commander Stewart Geary, of RAF Marham, and mayor of Downham Marion Ross.

Branch chairman Len Algar said: “The first formal meeting was on January 14 1947, but the minutes weren’t sent until January 28, so Saturday marked 70 years since then.

“During those years, the branch has organised many events, including dances, car rallies, and a boxing club.”

Mr Algar said the branch started with 42 members, but, while the number has fluctuated over the years, the group now has 137 members.

Downham RAFA meets at the Conservative Club on Bridge Street on the first Monday of the month at 7.30pm.

Mr Algar said: “We are keen to recruit more members, especially as associates, who do not have to have been former RAF personnel.

“Anyone with an interest in the RAF, its personnel and their welfare is welcome to join.”