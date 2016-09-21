A Big Friendly Read at a big friendly library in Hunstanton

A magnificent 125 young readers signed up for the Big Friendly Read at Hunstanton Library this summer.

And on Saturday, county councillor Richard Bird came along to the library to present certificates and medals to some of the young readers.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be presenting so many certificates this year and it is good to see so many super achievers and familiar faces from last year’s reading challenge too.”

Youngsters were asked to read six books over the summer holidays, collecting stickers or Quentin Blake postcards for each book.

Children could also read 20-plus books if they wanted to continue and be awarded a Super Achiever certificate.

Community librarian Alison Thorne said the Roald Dahl theme had made this the most popular summer challenge ever, and the summer activities had been fully booked.