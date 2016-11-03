A Cracker of a donation to King’s Lynn theatre group

King’s Lynn and District Round Table 54 have donated £2,000 to a Lynn-based theatre company to support their Christmas show.

The group raised the money to aid the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company’s show A Christmas Cracker, which will be playing at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange later this month, as well as for their workshops and projects.

Round Table secretary Tom Rawlings said the club raised the money at Norton Hill Light Railway family fun weekend in Snettisham.

Pictured are members of Lynn’s Round Table with some of the theatre players.