A day of Fun ‘n’ Games as Downham Market gets scary for event

Residents in Downham donned their deadliest outfits on Saturday for a Halloween Fun ‘n’ Games event on the town square and in the town hall.

The day, organised by Downham Town Council, saw visitors enjoy pass the parcel, pumpkin bowling and a parade of all the spooky costumes – the winners of the best fancy dress have been invited to help switch the town’s Christmas lights on next month.

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square.

A post on the council’s Facebook page said: “We would like to say a big THANK YOU to all those that supported its Halloween Fun ‘n’ Games on Saturday including councillors, staff, members of the public, Desserts Delivered Peterborough, Face Painting by Mandy Moo, Tesco and everybody else involved.”

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square. Pictured playing Pass-the -parcel.

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square. Pictured Effie Bowen

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square. Cameron King with the apple.

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square. Pictured Effie Bowen

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square. Pictured. Amelias King with Dad Michael King.

Halloween. Downham Market Town Square.Pictured Cllr Robin Pegg at the event.