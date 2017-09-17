A decade of service to resort tourism in Hunstanton

Hunstanton town mayor, Adrian Winnington, presented Denise Hunt with a 10-year service badge for tourism on Thursday of last week.

Ms Hunt started work in the Tourist Information Centre, then run by West Norfolk Council, on September 7, 2007 – exactly 10 years to the day before the presentation.

The service was taken over by Hunstanton Town Council in April 2012, and Ms Hunt “helped greatly in the transition from one council to another”.

Mr Winnington said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be able to award Denise with her 10-year service badge in acknowledgement of the significant contributions she has made to the centre. Her loyalty to the service is very commendable.”

Ten years on, Ms Hunt is still advising visitors and residents in her role of supervisor and promoting Hunstanton and the West Norfolk coast.

Manager of the Tourist Information Centre, Angela Green, said: “It is a pleasure to work with Denise. She is thought highly of by the staff and has an excellent report with local businesses and accommodation providers in the area.”

Pictured are, Adrian Winnington and Denise Hunt.

Picture: SUBMITTED.