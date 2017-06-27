A glittering prom evening for students in King’s Lynn

Teenagers in Lynn enjoyed some glitz and glam on Friday to celebrate the end of their academic years.

Pupils at King Edward VII (KES)Academy and sixth formers at Springwood High School were dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

Springwood High School Sixth Form students Prom at Dukes Head Hotel King's Lynn Pictured FLtoR Ellan Fake. Beth Atkins.Hollie Nelson.Sophie Williamson.

Springwood students enjoyed their evening at the Dukes Head hotel in the town, and those at KES arrived at their school in an array of vehicles.

Year 13 Springwood pupils organised their Gatsby-themed event which was attended by about 100 guests.

A casino, a disco and an awards ceremony were all part of the evening, which was organised by the students on the social committee.

Over at KES, about 120 year 11 pupils got creative with their modes of transport to the prom – the winner of which was a Del Boy Trotter three-wheeler.

Head of year 10 Peter Waring said: “It went absolutely brilliantly. It was a very relaxed evening.”

