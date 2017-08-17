A-LEVELS 2017: King’s Lynn’s KES Academy pupils in high spirits after results

Sixth form students at KES Academy were celebrating yesterday after officials at the school said they were “really pleased” with their A-level results.

This year, 60 per cent of the school’s grades were A* to C, which is down from 70 per cent last year.

A level school results. Eye Hartismere High.

But Lloyd Brown, head of school, said he was happy with how the pupils had done.

Mr Brown said: “Our average grades are in line with last year and we have a lot of really good high achievers.

“We also have achieved the same number of Norfolk Scholars as last year. We are very pleased with the results.”

He said the students performed well on the new, “more rigorous” courses for sixth formers.

KES A-levels 2017.

“The results go alongside our recent Ofsted grading as providing Good sixth form provision,” Mr Brown added.

Among the students collecting their results was Owen Dewey who achieved two A* grades in business and history and one A in English.

He is now going to Newcastle University to do a combined honours.

“I was taken aback by my results. I wasn’t expecting it so I was a bit overwhelmed,” he added.

KES A-levels 2017. Belinda Clark.

Also celebrating was Matthew Rose, who got an A* in maths and two As in history and business. Matthew will be studying accounting and finance at Warwick University.

He said: “A fire alarm went off during one of my exams so I wasn’t sure I was going to get it.”

Head girl Belinda Clark achieved an A* in maths and three As in biology, chemistry and geography.

She said: “I don’t think you ever really know how you are going to do, especially with the new specifications.

KES A-levels 2017. Georgina Manning.

“I have enjoyed being here, it’s a really good school. They have really helped out with my applications and have been there every step of the way.”

Also celebrating were Paul Keaney with AAC, Georgina Manning with BBC, Iuliana Costache with AAB and Kayleigh Venables with BBD.

KES A-levels 2017. Matthew Rose.

KES A-levels 2017. Owen Dewey.

KES A-levels 2017. Paul Keaney.