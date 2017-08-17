A-LEVELS 2017: Success celebrated in Fakenham and Hunstanton

Dreams came true for one Fakenham student today when his A-level grades secured him a place to read medicine in Cambridge.

Jonnie James will be heading to St John’s College this autumn after achieving A* grades in biology, chemistry, physics and maths.

He has combined his studies with swimming for the Dereham Otters club and playing the trumpet in a number of school performances.

But he has also overcome personal tragedy, including the death of his mother as he began studying his GCSEs and his brother being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Jonnie said: “I’m over the moon with my results and am very much looking forward to studying at Cambridge.”

Overall, Fakenham College’s students achieved 71 per cent A* to C grades this year, equalling last year’s total.

Principal Matthew Parr-Burman said: “Our results have seen another improvement this year, with more passes overall, more A*-B grades and an increase in average result points.

“I am particularly pleased so many young people have secured their future in a year when new subject specifications made things hard to predict.”

There was a similar story of success at the Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, where 67 per cent of papers achieved A* to C grades.

Headteacher Simon Wilson said they were particularly proud of their maths students, half of whom achieved either an A or A* grade.

Among them are Ella Humphries and Jack Briston, who are heading to the University of East Anglia to read natural sciences and maths respectively, Cerys Burridge, who will be going to Plymouth university, and Peter Fox, who will be going to Nottingham Trent University.

Mr Wilson said: “We are delighted with the results our students achieved.

“Their success is a result of their hard work and the personalised provision provided by great teachers.”

