A-LEVELS 2017: West Norfolk students collecting results as College prepares for degree queries

The waiting is finally over for thousands of West Norfolk teenagers as they collect their A-level results this morning.

Students are finding out whether they’ve achieved the grades they need to secure their preferred university place.

And there has been plenty to celebrate at the King Edward VII Academy in Lynn, where three in five papers received A* to C grades.

The figure is down 10 per cent on the equivalent total from last year, but the format in many subjects has changed with grades now depending solely on final exams taken at the end of the two-year course, instead of being influenced by coursework or AS level papers taken after a year.

The school’s overall pass rate was 96 per cent.

Head of school Lloyd Brown said: “Our students have performed well on the new, more rigorous courses for sixth formers and the results go alongside our recent Ofsted grading as providing good sixth form provision.

“Our students are progressing to excellent university destinations and apprenticeships; my congratulations to

them and my thanks to the staff and parents who have supported the students with their studies.”

Meanwhile, the College of West Anglia has recorded a 93 per cent overall pass rate, with 47 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades, a fall of nine per cent from 2016.

Principal David Pomfret said: “I’m pleased that we had 100% pass rate in 11 subjects, with 47% of students achieving grades A* - C.

“I’d like to congratulate them on these results and thank our staff for supporting them throughout their studies.

“The majority of our students are now planning to go on to university and I wish them every success for the future.”

Meanwhile, the college’s clearing hotline is now open for information about degree and other higher education programmes on offer.

Students can phone 01553 815650 until 8pm tonight. The hotline will also be open tomorrow from 7am to 8pm, Saturday from 8am to 2pm and on Monday and Tuesday, between 8am and 5pm each day.

