A morning of coffee and carols with Linton Village College

More than 100 senior citizens enjoyed a morning of coffee and carols at a special event hosted by Linton Village College.

The pensioners were picked up by coach and brought to the college for the event which brought the different generations together.

Year 9 students raised funds to stage the morning and also acted as hosts for the party, serving coffee, cake and mince pies.

There was seasonal Christmas entertainment from the college wind orchestra and choir, and a good time was had by all. Pictured above are some of guests being entertained.