A purple patch to dispatch polio in Downham Market

Purple crocuses which were planted in Downham last autumn in support of an international campaign have now begun to show their colour.

A total of 5,000 crocus corms were scattered by Downham Rotary Club members in collaboration with Downham In Bloom at the Amien Garden, next to the town’s traffic lights.

Rotary clubs throughout the UK have planted some seven million crocus corms to draw attention to their fight to eradicate polio across the world.

The number of polio-endemic countries has dropped from 125 in 1985 to just three in 2016.

The purple crocus is the symbol of Rotary’s worldwide campaign as the colour represents the purple dye used to mark the finger of each child who has been immunised.