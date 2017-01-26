A Royal win for Swaffham pet counsellor

A pet health counsellor from Swaffham Veterinary Centre has been recognised at an awards ceremony for her commitment to preventative healthcare.

Kelly Maclean was presented with an award at the Royal Canin Pet Health Counsellor Awards, which celebrate the exceptional contributions veterinary nurses make in practice.

She scooped the most promising newcomer award for her enthusiastic approach to running successful weight management and diabetic clinics, puppy and kitten advice sessions and behavioural consults.

In addition to this, Kelly carries out educational talks to children at local schools and group classes to promote animal health and welfare.

“I am delighted to have been recognised,” said Kelly.

“Their scheme has given me the confidence and skills to develop specialist clinics at Swaffham Veterinary Centre, which have proved to be hugely beneficial in giving our clients the specific advice and training for their pets’ needs.”

Royal Canin veterinary marketing executive Sarah Collins said: “Kelly goes above and beyond as pet health counsellor for her patients and practice.

“She provides exceptional levels of care, supporting the practice’s growth and advancing her professional development to the benefit of the pets she cares for.”