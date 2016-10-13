A swashbuckling day for some young pirates in King’s Lynn

Youngsters have been learning all about the swashbuckling lives of pirates at Gaywood Library at the weekend.

Children between the ages of two and 10 set sail with Polly Parrot, of the Little Story Telling Company, to hear pirate stories and songs on Saturday.

Gaywood Library with Poly Parrot. Pictured Mandy Hartley ( Little Story Telling Company ) with children at Gaywood Library. ANL-160810-113943009

Polly Parrot performed her interactive Pirate Adventure story, during which children had clues to solve, as part of the Norfolk Story Festival.

A post on Gaywood Library’s Facebook page said: “Fantastic Pirate Adventure today! Many thanks to Mandy for coming along and providing us with such a brilliant event.”