A tasty way of supporting projects in Terrington St Clement

There were bacon butties and coffee all-round at Terrington St Clement Methodist Church on Saturday.

A bacon butty breakfast and scarf and handbag stall were held in aid of a number of projects in poverty-stricken Kenya, including the Kivuria Resources Centre and Karibuni children’s project.

Pictured above are the Reverend Andrew Maguire and his wife Helen Maguire, on the right, who are travelling out to the resource centre, along with Molly Hunt, sitting in the centre, and fellow church members and friends.

A total of £429.50 was raised and a group will travel equipped with a number of jumpers knitted by ladies in St Germans and Terrington St Clement, as well as table clothes donated by the church communities in both Lynn and Downham.

Picture: PAUL MARSH

