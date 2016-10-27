A week of wizards and witches at Stow Bardolph’s Church Farm

There is a week of wizards and witches at Church Farm in Stow Bardolph who are hosting one of their October-themed event weeks.

The week is based a magical trip down the fictional lives of our most loved witches and wizards, such as Harry Potter and The Wizard of Oz and the venue is decorated to reflect this. Among some of the activities on offer for the youngsters are: pin the wart on the witch, meet the green man and his owl ‘hoot’, which witch and quidditch.

Witches and wizards at half-term activity, Church Farm, Stow Bardolph ANL-161023-111822009

The themed week will continue until Sunday. For more information on opening times and a timetable, visit: www.churchfarmstowbardolph.co.uk/event/october-half-term/

Witches and wizards at half-term activity, Church Farm, Stow Bardolph Dougie Freestone and Lewis Gibson ANL-161023-111526009