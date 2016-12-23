A woolly great day for charity in Downham Market

As part of a national charity’s fundraising efforts, students at Downham Sixth Form have donned their most festive woollies.

The pupils wore their Christmas jumpers – adorned with snowmen, Christmas puddings and reindeer – for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on Friday, December 16.

Students at King Edward VII, Southery, Eastgate and King’s Lynn Academies also took part in the joyous occasion, and raised money for the children’s charity.

More than £610,000 has been raised for Save The Children through its campaign so far this year, which asked members of the public to “get silly for a serious cause”.

The charity works to promote children’s rights, provide relief and support children in developing countries.

This year’s charity efforts saw Save The Children set a new world record for the most amount of people jumping in Christmas jumpers, with 305 supporters in London, Manchester, Leeds, Derby, Wigan and Southampton all getting involved.

If you would like to donate to the cause, please visit www.savethechildren.org.uk.