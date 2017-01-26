A47 at Middleton reopens after four vehicle crash

The A47 at Middleton has reopened this morning after a four-vehicle collision.

The road was closed between Station Road in Middleton and Gayton Road in East Winch after the crash which happened at about 5.15am.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving three cars and a tractor, on the Norwich-bound carriageway, where two people with minor injuries were treated.

The road was shut until 7.15am while emergency crews cleared the road.

The crash involved a Nissan Tekna, a Seat Ibiza, a Mercedes and a tractor.

After roadworks created delays on the A47 at Constitution Hill yesterday morning, commuters have faced a difficult mid-week period on the roads.