A47 in West Norfolk to be closed next week

Highways England is repairing the road surface of the A47 at Lynn, Tilney All Saints, Narborough and Swaffham next week.

This work will take place between Monday and Tuesday, January 24, between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only with the A47 closed while work is going on.

Tilney All Saints: The A47 will be closed between the A17 Pullover Roundabout at Lynn and the Shoreboat Roundabout at Tilney All Saints on Monday. Drivers heading westbound will exit at the Hardwick Roundabout, take the A10 to Downham, then the A1122 towards Wisbech then the A1101 to rejoin the A47. Drivers heading eastbound will take the A1101 through Wisbech to Long Sutton, then the A17 to rejoin the A47. Drivers who miss the initial diversion sign will have to head back to follow the diversion from the beginning.

Narborough: The A47 will be closed between the junctions with Swaffham Road, Narborough, and the A1122 roundabout, Swaffham, on Tuesday. Drivers heading westbound will take the A1122 towards Downham then the A10 towards Lynn to rejoin the A47. Drivers heading eastbound will take the A10 towards Downham Market, then the A134 towards Thetford, then the A1122 towards Swaffham to rejoin the A47. Drivers who miss the initial diversion sign will have to head back to follow the diversion from the beginning

Swaffham: The A47 will be closed between the Lynn Road slip road and Norwich Road roundabout in both directions from Wednesday to Saturday. Drivers heading westbound will exit the A47 at the A11 Thickthorn interchange, taking the A11 to Thetford, the A134 towards Lynn, the A1122 towards Downham Market, and finally the A10 to rejoin the A47. Drivers heading eastbound will follow this diversion in reverse. Access into and out of Swaffham will be maintained via the A1065, Norwich Road and Lynn Road.