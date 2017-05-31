A47 reopened after collision between lorry and car on Pullover Roundabout in King’s Lynn

The A47 in Lynn has now reopened after a crash involving a lorry and a car on the Pullover Roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8am this morning to reports of the collision.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place while officers dealt with the incident.

The female driver of the Citroen car sustained neck injuries during the collision and was removed from the vehicle by firefighters.

She was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account said the road had been reopened at about 10am but traffic remained heavy on all approach roads.