Abandoned car set on fire in Heacham

Emergency crews were on the scene of a car on fire in Heacham in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 3.45am, firefighters were called to Lodge Road where a Ford Mondeo was found to have been set alight.

A police spokesman said: “At 4am on Sunday person(s) unknown have set fire to an abandoned Ford Mondeo, which has then caused damaged to a Mercedes parked close by.”

He said police enquiries were ongoing, and that the abandoned Ford had been reported to police on April 12, following which West Norfolk Council was informed as they are the authority responsible for removing abandoned vehicles.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101.

Heacham resident Dylan Howell sent in the above photo of the scene later on in the day.