Abbots Green Community Primary School sample the great outdoors

Primary school children have swapped the classroom for the countryside thanks to a new partnership with Suffolk Housing which has seen them take their learning out into the open.

Suffolk Housing is giving Abbots Green Community Primary School the chance to use Green’sWood, behind its new headquarters at Coppice House for outdoor learning and its Eco-School Club.

Abbot's Green Primary School and Suffolk Housing Society open their Forest School in Bury St Edmunds

As well as using the space to learn about nature and the environment, the pupils will also develop the woodland over time by planting trees and creating insect hotels and hedgehog houses.

Sue Philp, chief executive at Suffolk Housing, said: “We have a long history of working closely with the communities we serve, and are really excited about our new partnership with Abbots Green.

“Offering the children the chance to use the woodland will give them a really unique opportunity to get hands-on with nature and complement their traditional classroom learning with practical and enjoyable lessons in the great outdoors.”

Heidi Franklin, headteacher at Abbots Green, said: “We are extremely grateful to Suffolk Housing for giving our school this wonderful opportunity.

“Prior to this, the children’s outdoor learning experience days have all taken part within the school grounds.”

