Aby to be swept off her feet during Wife-Carrying Race at Downham Market Games

A married couple from Lynn will be among the first in Norfolk to try out the Wife Carrying Race at this year’s Downham Games.

Mark and Aby Scamell will take on the 400 metre obstacle course around Downham Memorial Fields on Sunday, June 11 to close the event.

First husband and wife couple who have signed up for Wife-Carrying contest at Downham Market Games. Mark and Aby Scamell

Games organiser Frances Rayner said: “They are our first local couple who have entered the race. They are quite interesting as Mark isn’t really a sporty person, whereas Aby is a black belt in karate and kickboxing.”

Aby said: “I gave Mark a bit of a funny look when he suggested it, he’s not sporty at all.

“It will definitely be an experience.”

The couple, who have a two-year-old son called Alfie, will take part in the event which is in its first year at the Downham Games.

All gender-pairings are urged to take part and Frances is hoping for all-female duos to enter to coincide with the Norfolk This Girl Can month in June.

Book your place in the race at: www.bookitzone.com/peter_duhig_1/Sb2FFX. Find out more at: www.facebook.com/DownhamGames.