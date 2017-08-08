Activate! day at Sutton Bridge

Have your say

Families enjoyed a summer holiday fun day in Sutton Bridge as the area’s ‘Activate!’ project came to the village.

Activate! is organised by South Holland District Council’s community development team and provides a range of activity days for young people in South Holland during the school summer holidays.

Crafts for Libbie Wykes, Sophie Smith and Katie Wilson

Its aim is to give young people the opportunity to try a range of sports and arts activities.

Nearly 150 people enjoyed the free family day at the Memorial Park, with the weather staying dry until just before the end.

NK Outreach brought a climbing wall, and 1Life brought a spinning bike and promoted their current offers and classes. Creation Station offered free arts and crafts, with children making keyrings, frisbees and masks,

Transported offered free puppet making, Hereward Rowing Club brought three rowing machines for try outs and ran mini competitions.

The council had a stall handing out health and well-being goodies and leaflets promoting initiatives such as ONE You, Change4Life 10min shake up campaign and community safety. Families also brought along picnics to enjoy.

• Activate was at Crowland yesterday and will visit Spalding’s Monkshouse playing field on August 16, Gedney Drove End Memorial Park on August 23 and Cowbit playing field on August 30.