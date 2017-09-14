Actor Tom Watson uses his loaf to get tips from the top

Actor Tom Watson, who plays The Baker in King’s Lynn Players’ latest production Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim, has gone all ‘Bake Off’ by meeting with a local Master Baker to learn the tricks of the trade!

Tom met Paul Brandon from Smiths the Bakers, who have been making bread and cakes at London Road in Lynn for over 40 years.

They met as they were displaying their baked goods at a Heritage Day event on the Saturday Market Place. The bakers is still run by the same family who can trace their bread making back to before World War Two. They are about to open a new store on the High Street.

Starting with the immortal line “Once upon a time”, Into The Woods follows Cinderella, Jack and the baker with his wife through a journey that was recently made into a Disney movie with Meryll Streep, Johnny Depp, Anna Kendrick and James Corden

Director Ross Woodhouse explains: “The baker and his wife want a child, but they soon find out that because of a family curse they can’t have any children until they find multiple things for the witch that cursed them in the first place.

“We have assembled an amazing cast for this show, having a huge turn-out for auditions!

“Lots of familiar faces and many new members, too – I am so excited to direct this musical.”

With the book written by James Lapine and music by renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, best known for West Side Story, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, this is a show not to be missed.

Into The Woods is staged at Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 15-18, with performances nightly at 7.30pm and also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and are available from www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01553 764864.