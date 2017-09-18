Add a dash of colour to your fundraising in King’s Lynn

Hundreds of runners made their way through clouds of powder paint on Sunday, celebrating the return of King’s Lynn Colour Dash.

Colour dashes are five-kilometre (3.1-mile) fun runs, which see participants showered with clouds of coloured powder paints as they make their way through a course.

EACH colour run at The Walks

And the King’s Lynn Colour Dash, which took place at The Walks on Sunday, has raised some £7,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH).

EACH West Norfolk regional fundraiser, Jason Slack, said:“It was great to bring a sea of colour to King’s Lynn for a second time this year.”

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia and supports their families.

By providing a family-centred, needs-led approach to care, they ensure all patients needs are met, including physical, emotional, psychological, social and spiritual.

EACH colour run at The Walks

The team offers at home and in hospice care from qualified nurses, clinical nurse specialists, counsellors, care assistants, play specialists, music therapists, art therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a family therapist, a psychologist, spiritual care advisors, chaplains, chefs and housekeeping staff, and a consultant nurse.

With some 250 runners taking part in Sunday’s Colour Dash, Jason Slack would like to thank all of those who took time out to raise money for the worthy cause.

He added: “A big thank you to all the 250 people who took part.

“We’re still counting at the moment but hope to have raised £7,000.

EACH colour run at The Walks

“All the money will go towards the vital care and support EACH provide for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“Our thanks also to everyone who volunteered, ensuring the event was a success. Our attention is now turn to our heroic 5k obstacle course at Old Buckenham Airfield next Saturday.”

EACH colour run at The Walks

EACH colour run at The Walks

EACH colour run at The Walks

EACH colour run at The Walks

EACH colour run at The Walks

EACH colour run at The Walks