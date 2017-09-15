Administration fear for King’s Lynn store

Workers at Lynn’s Greenwoods branch, shown above, are facing an uncertain future after the clothing chain was put into administration.

The Bradford-based clothes store has 63 shops nationwide and employs 318 people. It is thought the Lynn branch, in Broad Street, employs four staff.

Administrators from Deloitte have been appointed to oversee the affairs of the firm, which is reported to have an annual turnover of £20 million.

Joint administrator Adrian Berry said: “We are currently assessing the options available to the company, including a potential sale of the business, and are continuing to trade it in the meantime. No redundancies are being announced at this stage and we are grateful to the employees for their support at this difficult time.

“This is a challenging time for the UK retail sector, which has affected the company.”

The company was previously placed into administration in 2009, when a Hong Kong-based investor bought most of its stores.

