Adrian appointed as King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary president

Adrian Parker has been appointed as the new president of the King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club.

Mr Parker, pictured above left, accepted the chain of office from his predecessor Bob Foster during the group’s latest meeting at the Stuart House Hotel.

Mr Parker, a planning consultant. said the club would work with other organisations to reduce loneliness in Lynn during his term of office.

He also announced the club would support Practical Action, an international development charity which uses intermediate technology to improve living conditions in

developing countries.