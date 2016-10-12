Advice available to community groups

In October and November, Community Action Norfolk (CAN) will be holding free drop-in information sessions across west Norfolk for voluntary and community groups.

Such groups will be given support for practical things like: finding funding; legal issues and governance; training and skills; setting up and running new groups, and more.

The drop-in sessions will be held on:

Tuesday, October 18 from 10am to 12.30pm at Swaffham Library

Wednesday, October 26 from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Hunstanton Library

Thursday, November 3 from 3.30pm to 7pm at Gaywood Library

If you cannot make any of the dates stated above, the team can be contacted on 01362 698216 or office@communityactionnorfolk.org.uk.

The team can also offer advice on subjects such as: making energy bills cheaper; getting faster internet access; and making a complaint about any NHS service.

CAN is a charity which aims to help build a “stronger and fairer Norfolk”, and works with more than 500 organisations directly a year.

They provide practical support to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations to help them to achieve their goals.