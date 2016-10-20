Advice pop-up stalls launched in King’s Lynn

A series of pop-up stalls have been launched in town to raise awareness of new advice services available to people who have housing or debt concerns.

Following a tender by West Norfolk Council, housing advice services will be provided by West Norfolk Advice Hub Housing Advice and debt advice will be provided by Shelter, Lynn.

General advice, funded by Norfolk County Council, will be available from Norfolk Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

The three organisations will work together to provide a ‘no-wrong-door’ approach.

If someone contacts Shelter for housing advice for example, they will be referred to West Norfolk Advice Hub Housing Advice.

The first pop up session took place at the Tuesday Market Place on Tuesday where a ribbon-cutting ceremony represented the official launch of the new services.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds said: “We feel strongly about providing advice services to residents in West Norfolk to ensure they can get help before they reach crisis point.

“This means that residents have access to a wide-ranging support and advice network.”

Representatives from each of the services will be present at the pop-up stalls.

They will be able to explain how people can access help and advice and encourage those who might need support to get in touch.

Jo Maule, from Community Action Norfolk, who co-ordinate the West Norfolk Advice Hub, said: “We are proud to see local organisations coming together to make sure people living in West Norfolk can access the critical advice services they need.”