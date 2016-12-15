Afternoon tea at Tilney All Saints helps renovation costs

There were tea and cakes in abundance during an afternoon tea to raise money towards the renovation fund for Tilney All Saints Village Hall.

Robert Sloan, chairman of the committee, said: “The tea raised £273 and, in the three years I’ve been in the post, we have raised between £5 and 6,000.

“We have painted the hall and have have bought a microwave and a fridge for the kitchen, but we are hoping to do a lot more to make the hall a nicer place for people to come.”

The committee have applied for WREN grant so they can completely replace the existing heating system.

There are also plans to make the venue more disabled friendly, as well as improving the lighting and car parking.

Pictured above at the afternoon tea in aid of the renovation fund at Tilney All Saints Village Hall, from left, are: Gill Easter, Robert Sloan, Joy Coombs, Glenys Benson, Val Grange and Jan Clubb.

Picture: MICHAEL FYSH mlnf16mf0120003