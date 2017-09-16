Air ambulance charities unite for vital cause

Four air ambulance charities have come together to raise awareness of the emergency pre-hospital care they bring to patients in need.

East Anglian, Magpas, Essex and Herts and London Air Ambulance’s were called out to 6,787 serious medical emergencies in 2016, providing advanced critical care at the scene.

Each relying on funding to ensure they can continue to deliver life-saving services, the four air ambulance charities are now asking people to support their local service in “any way they can” throughout National Air Ambulance Week.

Director of fundraising at EAAA, Joanna Dew, said: “Working together with Magpas, EHAAT and London’s Air Ambulance for National Air Ambulance Week has been an absolute pleasure and a fantastic way to showcase the work we all do.”

One of the many ways to help is to make a £1 donation for a helicopter pin badge. There are four pin badges to collect, each representing the four air ambulance charities. The badges are available throughout the East of England and London.

She added: “The air ambulance pin badge is a great initiative for the public to get involved with to show support for all the local air ambulances, buying any or all of the badges will help keep your local HEMS team flying.”

National Air Ambulance Week runs from September 11 to September 17. For more information about EAAA, visit www.eaaa.org.uk.