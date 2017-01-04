Air ambulance crew treat man after collapse near Downham Market

A Magpas Air Ambulance crew was called to the scene of a man who had collapsed near Downham yesterday (Tuesday, January 3).

At 1.50pm two Magpas doctors and a paramedic landed in a rural location east of the town.

The medical team placed the man into an induced coma, giving him A&E level care at the scene.

They then accompanied the patient by land ambulance to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and upon arrival at the hospital he was in a serious but stable condition.