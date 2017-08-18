Air Ambulance fundraising ride starts in Lynn and laps 400 miles round East Anglia

The fifth www.lapofanglia.co.uk ride started on Wednesday, with the first four years having raised a staggering £60,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Organisers are again hoping that this year’s team of 50 amateur cyclists can help push that total even higher.

It’s more than 400 miles in four days and covers completely a lap round East Anglia.

The start and finish is in Lynn with overnight stops in Norwich, Ipswich and Luton.

