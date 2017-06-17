Air base links ‘help Marham schools’, inspector reports

A village school’s links with a nearby air base have helped pupils attending it and its partner school, an inspector says.

The Cherry Tree Academy Infant school in Marham has maintained its good rating following an Ofsted inspection last month.

In a letter to the school, which has now been published by the inspection body, inspector Maria Curry said the links the school and its partner junior school have with RAF Marham were an important factor in its success.

She said: “Many of the pupils at both schools are drawn from the local airbase.

“The partnership has strengthened your links with the base and enabled greater continuity for pupils.”

The document was based on a short inspection carried out in mid-May to determine whether the school could maintain the good rating it was given during its last inspection in 2011.

The inspector praised its strong leadership, which she said maintained a “highly positive school ethos”, good teaching standards and pupil behaviour.

She added: “Parents are very appreciative of leaders going the extra mile to work with them in, sometimes, very difficult and challenging circumstances, for example long-term parental absence.”

To improve further, the letter called for improved teaching of spelling and punctuation, earlier identification of errors or misunderstandings within lessons and closer monitoring of the progress pupils make from their starting points.