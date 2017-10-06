Air cadets put their best feet forward

Cadets from 42F King’s Lynn Air Training Corps went on parade in Tuesday Market Place on Saturday, exercising their Freedom of the Borough.

The squadron were granted the honorary title Freedom of the Borough in 2015, with this year’s parade marking the second time exercising their right.

King's Lynn 42F ATC freedom parade Tuesday market Place.

Inspected by Borough Mayor Carol Bower, who gave permission for the Freedom of the Borough to be exercised, 30 cadets performed drill manoeuvres in front of crowds in Tuesday Market Place.

Carol Bower said she was delighted to see members of the public join her in celebrating with 42F King’s Lynn ATC as they exercised their rights under their Freedom of the Borough.

She added: “It is a very significant event, and the young people involved deserve the support of us all, as they do so much for the community, much of which is unseen.”

The squadron, followed by the civic party, proceeded up High Street to King’s Lynn Town Hall, where the Air Training Corps received a civic reception.

King's Lynn 42F ATC freedom parade Tuesday market Place.Pictured centre King's Lynn Mayor Carol Bower.

The 42F King’s Lynn ATC parade follows last year’s Freedom of the Borough parade by RAF Marham to mark the station’s centenary, which attracted hundreds of spectators.

