Alert after swan seen with fishing hook round neck on King’s Lynn river

RSPCA officers have been unable to come to the aid of a swan after it was spotted on the River Gaywood with a fishing hook, lure and line, through its neck.

The team have been down to the river several times after the incident was reported last Friday by Alexandra Lee, who lives in the area, but have been given the run-around by the bird.

With more officers heading to the area today, it was hoped they would be able to give the swan the medical attention needed to remove the fishing hook, line and lure.

A spokesman said: “The RSPCA receives more than 3,500 calls a year regarding fishing litter.

“Unfortunately, swans are commonly admitted to our wildlife centres as a result of being entangled in, swallowing, or being injured by fishing litter.

“Line can wrap around their necks causing deep wounds and cutting off the blood supply; hooks can pierce beaks, become embedded in skin or get caught in the bird’s throat; and if swallowed, weights can cause internal injuries and blockages.

“We urge fishermen to take unwanted fishing line home and cut it into pieces before putting it in the bin and asks that hooks, weights or other fishing litter is never left behind.

If you spot an animal in distress, please call the RSPCA’s 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.”