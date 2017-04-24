Alive Leisure challenges its members

Alive Leisure have donated £200 to charity by challenging their members to either swim or row the length of the English channel in their gym.

Members who completed the challenge were entered into a draw and the two winners, Alex Loft and Deanna Martin, won £100 for themselves and £100 for their charities, Speada Youth Charity and Dementia UK respectively.

Picture: Speada youth worker Carly Hain is presented with a cheque by fitness consultant Ruben Clemente.