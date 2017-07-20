Alive Lynnsport celebrate 25th anniversary in King’s Lynn

Alive Lynnsport celebrated their final 25th anniversary event on Sunday with a “fantastic grand finale”.

The council-run sports club and athletics centre, which has played host to a series of celebrations, set up a variety of sporting activities for families to join in on.

Scenes from the 25th Anniversary celebration of the opening of Alive Lynnsport.

Families enjoyed live music, a climbing wall, bouncy castles, a bar and BBQ, while watching live sporting demonstrations on the event’s stage.

Simon McKenna, chief executive of Alive Leisure said: “This event was such a great success, we would like to say thank you to all our clubs who came along on Sunday and have supported Lynnsport over the past 25 years, it was lovely to see our customers enjoying themselves trying out the different activities and classes we had on offer, then relaxing and listening to the fantastic bands in the sunshine at the end of the day. There was a lovely atmosphere throughout the whole event”

The Alive Lynnsport team have hosted 25 events throughout the year, including, the Alive Game, the Fit4Work Games, gymnastics competitions and displays, tennis events, gym challenges, among more.