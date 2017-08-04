All the fun of the carnival at Greyfrairs School

There was something for everyone at Lynn’s Greyfriars School carnival last Friday - from face painting to music and even a nail bar.

Last man standing, archery, a bouncy castle and much more added to the attractions at the evening event organised by the school’s Friends group (FrOGS).

Greyfriars School King's Lynn Carnival..Pictured Troy Courtman. Jannis Koulman in the stocks.

Carnival goers were also treated to a musical performance by youngsters from years three and four.

A school spokesman thanked everyone who attended for their support and making it such a success, with particular thanks to the FrOGS for their work to organise the event.

All the money raised by FrOGS directly benefits the children. In the past they have helped to supply equipment, subsidise trips and improve the school environment.

Anyone interested in getting involved should contact the school office for more details.

Greyfriars School King's Lynn Carnival..Pictured Alfie Waite

Greyfriars School King's Lynn Carnival..Pictured Jessica Bernes childrens' music group performing.