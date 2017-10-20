Allotment site hosts green woodwork day in Swaffham

From drum sticks to rolling pins, Introduction to Green Woodwork are sharing their tried and tested techniques of traditional wood crafting.

The Escape Community Allotment, in Swaffham, taught four students how to craft wood traditionally from the freshly cut log to the final product on Sunday, creating drum sticks, rolling pins and stools.

Introduction to green woodwork day, Escape Community Allotment at Swaffham Olly Brunton

Students were invited to learn how to make spoons, spatulas, candlesticks, rolling pins, dibbers, stools, chairs and mallets.

Project co-ordinator Katy Fullilove said: “It was a really good day. We had four participants who made various items such as rolling pins, a beater for a drum and three stools.

“We received a lot of positive verbal feedback. We were told by those who attended that they enjoyed learning how to craft items and learning how to use the traditional tools.

“We would like to hear from anyone who would be interested in us doing another event because if there is a demand for it we will host another one.”

Anyone interested in finding out more should phone 01760 720302.