Ambulance and stroke services in Norfolk in the spotlight

Members of the Norfolk Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (NHOSC) will meet this Thursday to discuss the progress of stroke services in Norfolk as well as ambulance response times and turnaround times at the county’s acute hospitals, including Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr Ian Mack, chairman of the Norfolk and Waveney Stroke Network, will attend along with representatives of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, the Norfolk and Norwich University hospital and North Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group.

Members will discuss the progress on implementing the recommendations of the 2015 ‘Review of Stroke Rehabilitation in the Community’ as well as wider issues facing stroke services in the acute and community sector.

The committee will receive and discuss information on the local ambulance service’s performance in relation to responses to life threatening and non-life threatening emergencies as well as specific standards for stroke patients.

The meeting of the committee will be held at 10am in the Edwards Room at County Hall in Norwich.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.