Amended design for Heacham Lidl store to go to council

An amended design for a proposed Lidl supermarket on the edge of Heacham is set to be presented to councillors next week.

A decision on plans for the store on the site of the old R J Stainsby garage, next to the A149, was deferred last month to allow modifications to be made.

And officials have again recommended approval of the scheme by the West Norfolk Council planning committee on Monday.

The new design proposes the use of what officers’ report to the committee called “a large amount of local carrstone”.

But opponents remain concerned about the potential impact of the scheme on traffic flows in the area, despite county roads officials raising no objections.

Planners said the scheme met policy guidelines and would not have an undue impact on the surrounding area.