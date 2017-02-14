An array of attractions as the Mart returns to King’s Lynn today

Visitors to Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place will enjoy all the fun of the fair for the official opening of the town’s Mart today.

The 813th Mart funfair will see an array of traditional and new attractions on offer for people of all ages to enjoy.

Getting ready for the Annual King's Lynn Mart Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn Circus Fun House Ride. (This is the first time this ride has been to King's Lynn Mart, as the ride was bought last year from the Czech Republic)

Chief steward Donald Gray said: “The Star Flyer was such a big hit last year, so we’ve brought it back this year. It’s on the corner by The Globe Hotel, and you fly at 100 feet in the air.

“The Twister is also back this year which hasn’t been here for the last three or four years so that’s different and something to look forward to as well.”

Among the new rides is the children’s Bumper Cars, which is similar to the dodgems but with inflatable cars, and will join the traditional attractions such as the dodgems and waltzers.

The Yeti Jumping Frog ride will also be returning, and the Circus Fun House attraction is set for its debut, having been bought from the Czech Republic last year.

Borough mayor David Whitby will be officially opening the funfair at 12pm today at the dodgems, and the president of the Showmen’s Guild – which organises the annual event – will be proclaiming the Mart.

A civic parade through the town will be held prior to this, and crowds are expected to gather to watch the traditional opening of the country’s oldest fair.

The historic event dates back to Tudor times when the Mart operated under a Royal Charter, which was granted by King Henry VIII.

For the first time, the Mart will be under the watchful eye of King John, whose statue was erected mere metres away in New Conduit Street in October, and who granted Lynn its original charter in 1204.

Mr Gray is hoping for a good turnout and for the forecast to remain dry throughout the two-week period.

He said: “The council has backed me 100 per cent, because I asked them to give me good weather and the sun is now shining.”

Visitors can expect the usual stalls selling a variety of refreshments inluding candy floss, sweets and drinks, too.

There will be reduced prices on the family day tomorrow from 12pm.

The Mart runs until Saturday, February 25, and is not open on Sunday, 19.

The Common Staithe Quay and Tuesday Market Place car parks will remain closed during this period.